INC issues Wike 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw soldiers from Oyigbo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, yesterday was given seventy hours by the Igbo National Council, INC, to withdraw soldiers from the Oyigbo local government area over the alleged ongoing killings by suspected soldiers.

INC President, Chilos Godsent, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, after reports they said were before them which showed that Soldiers were killing innocent persons in the area following the outcome of the EndSARs protests.

Failure to do that, INC, said they would drag Wike to the International Criminal Court, ICC.

Recalled Wike had said that the destruction of government and private institutions during the EndSARs protests in the area were ordered and carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and that they were colonizing the area and using it as a base to lunch attacks in other places.

But the INC disagreed with Wike, saying that troops in Oyigbo was on Wike’s just to negotiate a Vice Presidential slot for himself come 2023.

INC said: “The Igbo National Council (INC) note with total condemnation the ongoing massacre of the Igbo people in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State by the blood thirsty brigands of the Nigerian Army backed by the Nyesom Wike led Government of Rivers State

“We have noted the treacherous broadcast by the Gov Nyesom Wike regarding the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State and arrived on the conclusion that Gov Nyesom Wike is dancing ‘Surugede’ and very will soon be disappointed.

“We have done the detail analysis of the treacherous and unholy romance of Gov Nyesom Wike with the blood thirsty murderous Nigerian soldiers whom Nyesom Wike has commissioned to massacre the Oyigbo residence.

“Intelligence available to the Igbo National Council (INC) shows that the satanic alliance of Nyesom Wike with the Jihadists Nigerian Soldiers was triggered by his inordinate desperate ambition to vie for Vice President in 2023 Presidential race. The script is that Nyesom Wike must show to the Jihadists that he has the capacity and willingness to attack and try to exterminate the Igbo Race in Rivers State as condition to get the support of the Caliphate.

“The Igbo National Council (INC) therefore wishes to advice Nyesom Wike to good back to school to read history in order to be clearheaded of what the outcome of his new alliance will be in 2023. When they finish using him they will dump him like they dumped Adams Oshomole, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinibu and many others.

“Finally, the INC therefore call on Nyesom Wike to immediately recall those blood thirsty killer gangs of the Nigerian soldiers that are rampaging in Oyigbo killing innocent armless Nigerians while Boko Haram is busy sacking many communities in the Northern Nigerian States.

“Consequent upon the above, we therefore give Nyesom Wike seventy two hours from Tuesday 3rd November 2020 to withdraw those murders disguising as Nigerian soldiers from Oyigbo or we shall declare a Fatwa on Nyesom Wike and also petition him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on offence of genocide.”

