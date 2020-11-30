I’m working on Netflix production for 2021 – Lekan Olaleye

Kindly Share This Story:

Multitalented multimedia producer Lekan Olaleye, the brain behind King Kong Production has hinted at a Netflix production next year.

He dropped the hint recently when asked about the outlook of the year 2021 for his King Kong Production company. “It is a year we are going to undertake more productions, more skits, more shows and more tours,” he said. “Already, we have a Netflix movie project that will be executed early 2021. We have done the proofreading of the script.”

In this year of Covid-19, Olaleye also known King Kong claimed, he has made the most of the lull in entertainment activities by creating more contents. “I also connected more with my audience which in turn yielded huge number of following and returns,” he added.

Sharing an insight on the inspiration behind King Kong Production, he said, “Initially, King Kong Productions was inspired by music, but it grew to become a full entertainment outfit in the long run.”

He went on: “My first production was Bojuboju, a web series that is showing exclusively on my online streaming platform (Inakitv.vhx.tv) that is based on monthly subscriptions. It will soon be available on my YouTube channel (Lekan AgbaInaki) as a feature film. I am the executive producer of the web series and Dan Akinlolu who is my partner on the project wrote the script and directed the production.”

He tried to justify why he is focusing more on indigenous movies. “My mother tongue is my brand USP. Anywhere I go, I will fly the flag of my language. So, in my creative contents, I will stick to promoting the Yoruba language, culture and values which are gradually being eroded.”

Looking back, he recalled the challenges confronting him when he started his production company. “It was tough getting the attention of the audience, but once I got their attention, we became friends and production became more confidently discharged because there is a ready audience always and God’s grace,” he recalled.

On how he remains on top of his game, King Kong avowed: “I listen, I learn and I pray. I’m never afraid to make mistakes, I usually avoid controversial issues and I base my production on fact and real life.”

Lekan Olaleye also bared his mind on the recent EndSARS protest which ended on a sour note. “I believe the youths stood up for a good cause. It’s the first time that such will ever occur and their voices were heard across the globe,” he reflected. “We do hope for a better Nigeria someday soon and I pray that God will heal this land, and to those who died, may their souls rest in peace.”

On whether he plans to produce a movie on the major events of the year 2020 such as ENDSARS or Covid-19, King Kong answered shortly: “No such plans yet, but about 2020 entirely, yes.”

On how he came by the moniker King Kong, he revealed: “My best friend at a time gave me the alias.”

