I’m on top because of my versatility – MC Makopolo

Self-development sometimes could be more impactful than being directly mentored, says Nigerian multiple award-winning comedian, MC Makopolo.

Citing himself as an example, MC Makopolo (real name Mbam Uche Henry) avows that self-development, and by extension versatility, was the route he took to becoming Nigeria’s acclaimed “King of Pranks.”

“It is my creativity that has brought me this far. Nobody mentored me. What I did was to study every good comedian out there and picked a thing or two from them. In the process, I became versatile and unique, too,” he says.

Indeed, among comedians, MC Makopolo is unique in the sense that he speaks eight different Nigerian languages and two international languages.

“I work hard day and night to master any new language I come in contact with, this has helped my versatility and diversity in the types of comedy I present,” explains the polyglot.

MC Makopolo, dwelling on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected the world, especially the entertainment industry, warns up-and-coming comedians to be versatile and to add consistency and self-determination to their characters.

“The world as we used to know it has been changed by this pandemic. We all as entertainers had been schooled about the necessity of having another means of survival,” he notes.

The versatile rib-cracker is a recipient of multiple awards and honours including Comedian of the Year at the Crock City People Awards and Benue Profile Awards; Best Youth Comedian at the Standup Comedians Award, and Best Comedian in Abuja in 2011 to 2013 respectively, among others.

There has been a rash of complains in recent times by entertainers who lamented about the country’s economy not being entertainment-friendly.

On this, MC Makopolo gives a balanced opinion. “Well, it is a generally thing. We all know that the Nigerian economy is tough, for any business at all, but there is also a lot of prospects in it for anyone with determination and vision to survive and flourish,” he submits.

