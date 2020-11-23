I’ll build 21 university satellite campuses in 21 LGA if elected governor – Maduka

Kindly Share This Story:

Few days ago in Anambra state, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a Medical Doctor and Founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute in Las Vegas, USA announced his mission and vision for youths, with emphasis on massive support for education, through building satellite campuses for higher Institutions across all the 21 LGAs in Anambra State.

He made the statement during the recently held Anambra Youths Fiesta/Summit at Umuchukwu, in Anambra state.

The youth Fiesta/Summit was organised by Godwin Maduka Foundation to reconcile youths and leadership, thereby seeking immediate response to the agitations of youths and the recent EndSARS protest in the state and across Nigeria.

According to our Reporter, the occasion was quite entertaining, as it recorded several performances, noble appearances and presentations by popular Musicians, MCs, Comedian, Beauty Queens and other vibrant and youthful public figures.

Dr. Maduka while speaking during the Anambra Youth Fiesta/Summit emphasized on Education, Security, infrastructural improvements, job creation, empowerment and other key areas of critical concerns. Dr. Godwin Maduka stated that if elected as Governor of Anambra state, the level of impact his administration will engage for youths and especially education will be historic.

However, the vision of Dr. Maduka for Anambra state will not only to benefit the state, but the entire nation and especially the southeast region as priority beneficiaries.

Before now, Dr. Godwin Maduka has invested his personal funds in several sectors in Anambra state. He has built schools, supported “Ndi Anambra” with scholarships, through his NGO to fund the education of teenagers and youths, both in Nigeria and across the world.

He has built hospitals of world-class standards, police stations to support security, built houses for homeless persons, and has continued to consistently support the ageing population, as well as underprivileged persons in the state.

