Ikpeazu has no plans to defect to APC — Abia PDP

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed reports that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu lkpeazu has no plans to defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had alleged that Ikpeazu had planned to defect from the PDP to the APC as a precondition to win his last electoral mandate at the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Abia PDP, Chief Fabian Nwankwo, the party described the allegation as a mere attempt to achieve cheap popularity and distract the public from commending the Governor on his numerous achievements.

The PDP added that electoral matters at the Supreme Court of Nigeria have never been decided on the basis of the defection of a politician from one party to another.

“Abia people and PDP loyalists to ignore the rumour peddlers with their falsehood and sustain their support for the Governor to remain focused in the delivery of democratic dividends to the people. The false information is a mere attempt to achieve cheap popularity.”

The party, however, urged Senator Kalu to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari, to tackle the growing insecurity, economic retrogression, social injustice, and decay of infrastructure than making unfounded claims about Gov. Ikpeazu.

The statement further disclosed that the PDP reposes much confidence in the Abia Governor to continue leading the party to greater heights, stressing that Ikpeazu has never considered leaving the PDP to another party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

