IGP team visits family of Delta policeman killed during protest

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

A delegation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP has met with the family of late Corporal Stanley Etaga who was killed during the #EndSARS protest in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The team led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the force headquarters, Mr Abutu Taro also used the visit to condole the family over the demise of the father of four aged 17, 13, 9 and 4.

Recall that the late Corporal Etaga was killed on October 8 at during the height of the #EndSARS protest making him the first policeman to be killed as a result of the protest.

In his address to the family, Mr Yaro while conveying the condolences of the IGP, Mr Adamu Muhammed, hinted that the essence of the visit was to among others, ascertain the level of wanton destruction on police formation across the country, the number of dead and injured police officers and come up with a report for the IGP to take to appropriate quarters for attention.

Speaking on behalf of the family of the late policeman, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, uncle to the late officer, thanked the IGP for the gesture and lauded the IGP team for its painstaking efforts in going round the country to ascertain the level of destructions by hoodlums whom he said hijack the EndSARS protests.

Egedegbe reminded the team not to see its assignment as one of those fact-finding mission of the past where nothing was done at the end of the day because, according to him, the circumstances and the times of it responsibility were different.

He said: “I on behalf of the late Stanley Etaga’s family is counting on your integrity CP and that of the IGP has vowed severally to reposition the police for a better modern-day police force with best practice. We are therefore asking that the wife and children of late Cpl Stanley Etaga be properly taken care of as their breadwinner died in active service.

“That Late Stanley Etaga be named the hero of Nigeria Police Reform 2020, as the first police to lose his life to the EndSARS protesters across the country.

“The police should also use this opportunity of reform to clean its house of bad elements giving it a bad image from time to time.

“We are also calling on the police leadership to carry out value reorientation training for her personnel often for a better modern-day policing with efficiency, intelligence, tact and zeal for optimum performance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

