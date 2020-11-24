Igbo’ll resist any attempt to arrest Abaribe over Kanu’s bail— MASSOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu— Awka

THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, warned, on Tuesday, that the Igbo nation would resist any attempt to arrest Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who stood as a surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, faulted the call by the Alhaji Yerima Shettima-led Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) for the arrest of Abaribe, regretting that the northern youths were always willing tools of destruction in the hands of their leaders.

According to Madu, Senator Abaribe’s surety for Nnamdi Kanu was totally different from that of Senator Ali Ndume and Maina Abdulrasheed.

He said: “Maina was being charged over allegations of corruption and looting public funds when he was the chairman of the defunct National Pension Task Team.

“He was also accused of laundering money meant for aged pensioners. He can, therefore, never be compared with Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.

“Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s surety for Nnamdi Kanu was a unanimous decision of Ndigbo; it was not a personal venture.

“The treasonable and felonious court case against Nnamdi Kanu is closed because the Nigerian government knows it has no evidence against him. Therefore, any attempt to arrest Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe will be resisted by Ndigbo.”

He warned the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum to stop the systematic and calculated plan to blackmail the personality of Senator Abaribe, who he described as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished Senators in the red chamber.

“MASSOB will never allow Arewa people to play the hypocritical game of pulling down the best leaders of Ndigbo in the name of politics,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

