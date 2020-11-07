I won this election by a lot, Donald Trump insists

Kindly Share This Story:

…as lawyer says he won’t concede

By Emmanuel Okogba

Outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump remained adamant that he won the election even after projections showed that former vice president, Joe Biden has gathered enough electoral college votes to emerge the next president.

Trump tweeted this just after it was beyond doubt that Joe Biden will be the next president – an occurrence that has now become one of his many attempts to question the whole election process and alleging an attempt to fraudulently force him out of office.

In a tweet that was flagged, Trump wrote: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Also, Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has said the outgoing president will not concede the election. CBS reports that Giuliani said this at a press conference shortly after Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

“Obviously he’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question,” Giuliani said in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The president’s attorney alleged that ballots were tampered with in Pennsylvania, the state that gave Biden the needed electoral college numbers to return to the White House as the number one citizen.

According to Giuliani, the Trump campaign plans to file several federal lawsuits alleging the “uniform deprivation of the right to inspect” ballots. He accused the “Democratic machine in Philadelphia” of tampering with counting, and “(keeping) the votes of dead people secret.

“Seems to me somebody from the Democratic National Committee sent out a note that said don’t let the Republicans look at those mail-in ballots.”

