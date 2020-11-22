Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising Afro Beat artiste, Adeyanju Taofiq , better known as Tee-Q has disclosed that his purpose in the music industry was to give listeners timeless songs, even as the music serve other major functions in the society.

Tee-Q said among the major functions which his brand of afro-beat serves include to educate, inspire listeners particularly the youths to achieve their dream as well as entertain listeners on activities within their community.

The artiste, who is also known as Teeq Badman, stated these in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, and assured his fans that more albums that performs these functions would be released soon after dropping ‘Skempele’.

Tee-Q noted that he was in the industry to contribute his own little quota in terms of the quality of songs coupled with motivation messages that would be worthy of listening.

The young talented artiste added that his entry into the entertainment industry was targeted at making an impact on the youth via music medium.

He said: “I was equally driven into the music for the love to advocate to young ones especially youths of the need to never give up on their dreams irrespective of the challenges that might come before them, as the road to success is never smooth”.

According to the Osun State born singer, music has always been a getaway for me while growing up and that it had become a major part of his body.

“I don’t want to be known as just an ordinary artiste, I want to be known for the number of impactful songs that will stand the test of time; people want to party but in doing so, a message will be passed across,” he added.

The graduate of University of Benin (UNIBEN) stated that his love for the art evolved while grown up when he listened to classic songs from the oldies and from international artistes.

