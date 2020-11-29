Breaking News
Translate

I see Hope for Nigeria says Femi Adesina

On 4:16 pmIn Viewpointby
Kindly Share This Story:
I see Hope for Nigeria says Femi Adesina
Hope Uzodimma and Femi Adesina

Nigeria is a land suffused with anger, bitterness, hatred.

But I see hope.

Nigeria is a country where selfless service seems not to be appreciated.  The more honestly you serve, the more vitriol they throw at you.

But I see hope.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Release my husband for me, woman cries before panel

Nigeria is rocked with social, economic, political, security upheavals.

But I see hope.

Our infrastructure deficit is huge: roads, rail, power, bridges, hospitals, schools etc.

But I see hope.

So, it was my pleasure to receive Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in my office at State House, Abuja, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

I see hope for Imo State. And hope for Nigeria.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!