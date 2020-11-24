I harvest human parts from christian cemetery ― 55-year-old suspect reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Ogun State police command has arrested a 55-year old man, identified as Yesiru Salisu.

Yesiru Salisu who resides at no 7 Odenusi street Ijebu Igbo was on Monday 23rd of November 2020 arrested for being in possession of four human skulls, two dry human hands and three jaws.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye division that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property, and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

Sequel to the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye CSP Paul Omiwole led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contains dry human parts.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Ogun State Police command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the bush Yesiru Salisu ran into was properly combed and he was subsequently apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed harvesting the human parts from one Christian cemetery in oke eri Ijebu ode together with one Lekan Bakare who is now at large”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be hunted for and brought to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

