I didn’t influence emergence of new UNIUYO VC ― Essien

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof Enefiok Essien has finally put to rest insinuations that he picked his Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo to succeed him as the VC of the institution.

Essien made the clarification during his end of tenure media chat, affirming that the process that led to the choice of his successor was transparent and in line with the law governing the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

According to him, “I didn’t play any role in the emergence of my successor other than being a member of the Council and I had a duty to vote like other members and I voted.”

Essien, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he ran an open door administration which led to the enduring peace and security on the campuses, with staff and students being top on his agenda as well as physical and massive infrastructure development, among others.

He said, “Peace is the fulcrum around which all other activities revolve. We had peace on the campuses. This is the first time the university was not closed down because of a local strike or demonstration. That sounds like a record.

“We have had regular promotion as and when due. We cleared the backlog particularly for non-teaching staff, some dates to 2011. Academic staff too have had regular promotions excerpt this year that the appointment and promotion committee could not meet due to the Covid 19 lockdown/closure and the ASUU strike which has still not yet been called off.

“For promotions in the professional cadre, we have had more in my 5-year tenure than in any other tenure before now. Between December 2015 and November 2020, we have had a total of 240 professorial promotions. Even at the moment, there are some incomplete positive assessment reports.

“We have had a most cordial management-students relationship because students welfare has been catered for. Introduction of e-voting in electing Student Union executive has brought about the calm and peaceful election and transition.”

Essien equally talked about the establishment of a new faculty of basic clinical science which has brought the faculties in the university to 13 even as new departments and programmes were created by him.

“Our university is a member of the Association of African Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities. We have collaboration with Universities in America, Europe and Asia.

“The university has full accreditation for most of its programmes from both the National and Universities Commission and the relevant professional bodies”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: