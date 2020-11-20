I championed police reforms before #EndSARS protests ― Reps member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Pankshin/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, has disclosed that the Police Reform Law, was his idea, long before #EndSARS protests began months ago.

The lawmaker said this on Friday, while he received an award from members of the 8th Plateau State House of Assembly, as “Ambassador” of that session.

The award was presented to him, by a former Speaker of the Plateau State 8th Assembly, Mr Joshua Madaki.

Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, while commending his former colleagues for the honour, recalled that his motivation for service to humanity inspired him to sponsor the police reforms bill, not the EndSARS protests.

“We should not forget the foundation that took us to where we are. I thank you so much for this honour.

“The kind of relationship we exhibited in the past, is what has made me what I’m today”, adding that “I have always been for the interest and welfare of the people, and that is what motivated me to sponsor the Police Reforms Bill, which was signed into law, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is not the EndSARS that instigated me to bring a bill for police reforms; that bill came before EndSARS. I saw the need for political reforms before EndSARS “, he said

The lawmaker also assured his former colleagues in the state assembly, to be rest assured of his consistently qualitative legislative activity in the House.

Earlier, Mr Madaki who led a twelve-member team to present the ambassadorial award, recalled the quality representation of Gagdi, as a principal officer of the state assembly.

He said he was impressed by the federal lawmaker’s consistently proactive representation, as he wished for him, higher responsibilities and steady growth in politics.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: