How we organised EndSars protest in Finland – Davids

A Nigerian, based in Finland, Davids Ohi Uhmo alongside other fellow compatriots came together to organised the #EndSARS protest in Helsinki which was successfully carried out.

Davids and colleague made it official by taking permission from the Finnish authority and where given 2 vans of police for protection.

The protest which was held on on the 22 of October, 2020 started from the Senate square in Alexanderinkatu with protesters of about 200 people which include Nigerians and other African nations in diaspora, matched to the Parliament House while chanting the #EndSARS slogan.

Davids led this group of protesters to successfully create awareness to the authorities of Finland as to what is expected of the government by the youth.

He spoke vehemently on the topic and cautioned the youth to be more diplomatic in their approach at the same time focus on the aim of the protest.

The Finnish authority was impressed on how the protest was conducted and everything was peaceful.

Vanguard

