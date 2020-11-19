How we conducted 2019 general elections in Lagos ― INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has elucidated how it conducted the 2019 elections in Lagos State.

This was contained in the commission’s report of the 2019 general elections. The report which was first published in August 2020 noted that there were 6,570,291 registered voters in the South Western state while only 5,531,389 collected their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Ad-Hoc Personnel

The commission stated that its Ad-Hoc personnel for the Lagos State general elections were recruited from catchment institutions/organisations approved by its headquarters. They include: “NYSC, FMDAs, FTIs and ex-Corps members.

“A total of 60,022 Ad-Hoc personnel were engaged and deployed for the General Election. Payment of honoraria is in line with the approved remuneration schedule by the Commission.”

Political Parties

INEC also reported that a total of 62 political parties registered with the Election and Party Monitoring Department (EPM) in the state. However, 29 conducted primary while 38 submitted the list of their nominated candidates.

Speaking on the submission of candidates list by the political parties that INEC has no knowledge of their primary elections, the commission said their lists were compiled “apparently either without conducting primaries or formally notifying the State Office of such primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).”

Polls opening

The electoral body claimed “polls opened on time during the Presidential/NASS elections held on the 23rd of February 2019.

“There were logistic and security challenges which slightly delayed early opening of polls in a few LGAs during the Governorship/ State Assembly elections.”

Issues and challenges

The issue and challenges faced by INEC during the general election in Lagos include among others, violence and disruption of electoral processes ― while some of its staff were also detained by military personnel.

“i. Violence and disruption of electoral processes was recorded during the presidential/National Assembly elections

in Okota area of Oshodi- Isolo.

“ii. The Electoral Officer of Eti-Osa was also held hostage by men of the Nigerian Army during the Presidential/National

Assembly elections, just as two RATECHs were detained by the Military in Agege and Mushin LGAs.

“iii. There were also issues bordering on the usage/non-usage of SCRs: A total of 13,325 SCRs were deployed to all the polling units

and voting points in the state with 300 SCRs as back-ups.

“While SCRs were used in almost all the polling units and voting points in the state, there were a few PUs and communities where their use was resisted.

“In such places, the Commission’s stipulated regulations and guidelines were fully enforced.

“iv. Other issues and challenges faced during the General Election include:

“Nonchalant attitude and lack of commitment of some transport Union drivers; Lack of sufficient data for persons living with disabilities for distribution of assistive device.

“Attack on poll officials, snatching of election materials by thugs and hoodlums in some LGAS; Corrupt Inducements of voters with impunity.

“Absence of adequate number of security personnel in some polling units and registration centres.”

READ ALSO: Court jails Genesis Parish televangelist for fraud

Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) won the presidential election in Lagos and consequently nationwide. ‘

Buhari polled 580,825 votes (53.31% of the total vote cast in the state) while his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 448,015 (41.12%).

The governorship election in the state was clinched by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of APC with 739,445 votes while his closest rival Jimi Aganje of PDP polled 2016, 141.

Lagos State has three senatorial district: Lagos Central, Lagos East and Lagos West.

Oluremi Tinubu Shade of APC won the Lagos Central sit (131,725) while her main rival Onitiri Adesumbo David of PDP polled 89.107 votes.

Osinowo Sikiru Adebayo of APC won the Lagos East election with 145,839 votes while his major opponent, Oyefusi Abiodun Adetola, a female candidate of PDP polled 90,354.

Osinowo died in June 2020. A bye-election for replacement has been rescheduled by INEC for December 5.

The Lagos West Senatorial District was won by Adeola Solomon Olamilekan of APC with 323,817 votes while the closest rival, Rhodes Vivour Gbadebo polled 243,516.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: