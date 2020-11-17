How hoodlums stripped, pillaged LG showroom in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

Mgt laments losses, seeks govt’s assistance

By Chioma Onuegbu

THE management of LG Showroom Service Centre has lamented their losses after the looting and vandalisation of their goods and other valuables at its showroom along Ikot Ekpene Road in Akwa Ibom State during the #EndSARS violence that erupted in the state a few weeks ago.

The Company’s Management Consultant, Mr Adeyinka Adewale who spoke weekend in Uyo said over two hundred young men under the guise of #EndSARS protesters broke into the showroom about 7 pm that Thursday, October 22, 2020, and looted different brands of electronic products inside.

Adewale disclosed that besides goods carted away, the hoodlums also vandalised the Air Conditioners, CCTV Cameras, display stands and computers among others inside the showroom as well as operational car, and the delivery bus parked behind the building.

He described the damage inflicted on their facility as huge and appealed to the state government for financial assistance to enable them to recoup their loss that runs into several millions of naira.

The company’s management, however, appreciated the combined security team that helped to disperse the hoodlums and later recovered some of the looted items within the communities near the Showroom.

“Unfortunately, the items recovered so far form about 30 per cent of the looted items while 60 per cent of the recovered items are either vandalised or wilfully damaged. The damage done at our Showroom was quite a huge loss to our company.

“We wish to, therefore, appeal to the State government to come to our aid, to support us financially for us to continue in business in the state after the huge financial loss recorded during the EndSARS crisis.

“The Showroom was opened in April 2009 and youths of the state form eighty per cent of its workforce. We will continue to support the state in areas of development by creating more business opportunities,” he said.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong once again sympathized with all the victims, stressing, “We are still assessing the losses and state government is going to take action in due course.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

