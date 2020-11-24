How entrepreneur, Hamza Majdi became wealthy

Kindly Share This Story:

Hamza Majdi’s an inspiration to a lot of people, young and old especially in the entrepreneurial sphere.

With over 40,000 distributors all over the world a team that makes $20 million and a business acumen and mentorship program that helps people all over the world to learn how to maximize opportunities and create wealth from the provisions of the internet.

Life threw Hamza Majdi a great numbers of challenges but he never allowed himself entertain the feeling failure. His sheer determination and desire to succeed helped him to sail through all adversities. He aimed to change all negativities and went on pursuing his goals. He says, “be a keen observer and learn from other people, be it a mistake or an achievement.

When he was a teenager, he got a job at Best Buy where he discovered the importance of making connections with people. He found himself in the network marketing industry at the age of 18. This was after he attended a conference that changed his life forever.

From 18-22, he went to work from Monday till Friday, attended Saturday morning training in downtown Montreal and traveled to quarterly seminars in the US. At the age of 22, he was let go from the company he worked. Jobless with a mountain of debts and no college certificate, he was confused and didn’t know what to do. It was at this point that he decided to try his luck with network marketing again.

Since then, he has gone from one stage in his growth as an entrepreneur to another and he has never looked back since then. Now, he is a wealthy and comfortable man who takes care of his family and gives people the secret to wealth creation. Hamza is now an icon of success in the world of network marketing.

