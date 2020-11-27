How Cinematographer Ashimi Azeez is changing the game in Nollywood

Kindly Share This Story:

There is no denying that Ashimi Azeez is one of the best cinematographers of all time. He’s at the top of his game, and has been for the last 20 years.

Respect for the story drives his style in every film. A style notable for use of natural light, a subtle camera, and innovative color palettes. He has worked with several A-list stars and directors, though he started as an actor, but his passion and talent made him concentrate on cinematography which he loves so much.

Azeez cut his acting teeth learning from the like of veterans actors, Babatunde Omidina also known as Baba Suwe and Kunle Adegbite, who he viewed as a father figure.

During his learning process, he came in contacts with many directors in the industry and Baba Suwe’s name paved a way for him.

His journey in the movie industry and challenges have shaped him to become a force to reckon with in the Nollywood industry and across the shore of Africa.

Ashimi started learning acting from Baba Suwe in 1999, and later went to an equally sound actor, Kunle Adegbite, whom he sees as a father.

To Azeez, it was all just about the camera. He will join other cameramen, to every location and learn the process of learning and handling cameras, he even tagged with the nickname “Azeez Baba Suwe.”

This master film cinematographer knows how to use the camera to capture movement on film in the most dynamic way.

The composition of his shots are visually stunning in every one of the films in a body of work that transcends genre, style and theme. He remains at the top of any list of the best cinematographers in Nollywood.

