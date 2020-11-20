How Ceepass is popularizing digital banking among Nigerians – CEO, Adama J Adama

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO of the recently operational digital banking platform, Ceepass.com, has disclosed why the platform is gaining popularity.

“We took our time to do due diligence that ensure that transactions on the platform are secure, comprehensive and seamless,” said Adama J Adama, CEO of Ceepass.

Ceepass Digital Limited, incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is powered by CBN-licensed Solid Allianze Microfinance Bank. The platform’s a slew of partners include Paystack, Providus Bank and Leadway Assurance who all powered various aspects of its services.

“For instance, the Savings service is powered By Solid Allianze Microfinance Bank, while airtime and bills payment service is powered by VTPass. The Contract Farming investment is powered by Farm4Me Agriculture Ltd, while Viable X Agribusiness Limited runs the Export Financing Investment on the platform,” he disclosed.

Speaking further, Adama articulated the reason the services appealed to many Nigerians: “All the services on the platform is without any hidden charges. This contradicts your conventional banking system where customers are forced to pay certain charges. With Ceepass, your savings are intact and on top of that, we pay you good interest.”

He noted that subscribers who buy airtime or pay for utility bills on the platform do not incur any extra charges for such services.

Ease of accessibility and convenience of transaction, he pointed out, also contribute to the growing popularity of the platform.

“Once you download the app on your phone, it allows subscribers a whole lot of transaction from the convenience of your home or office without having to step into any bank halls,” he stated.

With the app on phones, subscribers can easily open a bank account, or request for loans, or check WAEC result, right from the comfort of their homes.

