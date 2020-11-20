How Brandon Heitmann turned a lawn cutting Service into a six-figure business

Kindly Share This Story:

Brandon Heitmann began his career with only a push mower, cutting lawns in his subdivision for some extra cash. But what began as a lawn cutting service in 2011 has turned into a six-figure full design and builds service, Exigent Design and Build.

After a few years of cutting lawns and doing minor landscaping maintenance work, Heitmann decided it was time to embark on a new journey.

He began to learn the hardscaping side of the business which is where he found his true passion. Nine years later the company has evolved into a true landscape construction company that offers 3D designs and can construct anything from a simple retaining wall to in-ground pools and spas. There is nothing exterior that Exigent Design & Build cannot build for you.

Exigent is committed to providing the best service and performance in the landscaping construction industry. Any inquiring client can call and receive a free estimate and design consultation, where the exigent team will work hard to achieve the client’s vision before ever receiving a penny.

After visiting the property to create this customized plan, the next step is providing a variety of financing options, making the project work for each client’s unique budget and needs. The team will then set a timeline and scope for the project to bring the client’s dream to life.

Brandon and his team refuse to stop until the client is satisfied with the results. He and his team are changing clients’ lives, giving them the opportunity to create wonderful new memories in their new landscape.

He is changing the lives of his employees helping them reach their goals while keeping work fun, challenging, and exciting. This year Brandon also started his own mentorship program called Exigent Academy Mentorship where he has made a goal for himself to help 200 contractors become millionaires.

Exigent Design and Build is focused on providing service to new construction homes, clients looking to revamp their landscaping, and also young business owners looking to grow and expand their own business.

They are able to provide the best quality service and provide the best experience for their clients. From their design team, sales team, and install team, they all go above and beyond to exceed their clients’ expectations.

Brandon and his employees take tremendous pride in their work and love to see the end result of the product.

