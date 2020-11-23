How Austin Rutherford became a multi-Millionaire at age 27

Kindly Share This Story:

From a young age, Austin Rutherford began trying his hand at any business idea he could come up with. After mowing grass, shoveling snow, and even making and selling jewelry for extra cash, he made enough money to invest in his first property at the age of 20.

He notes, “When I was 18, I read that 90% of all people who file a tax return with $1 million on it had real estate in their portfolio and I thought ‘Well, that is the way I’m going to get rich then.’”

When asked how he differentiates himself from others in the business, Austin notes, “I am actually doing the business. There are a lot of people selling educations that don’t actually do the business. They just act like they do. My team is in the field every day, actively working in the business so we know what is working and what is not working, so when I coach others I can speak from what is working presently compared to what has worked in the past. I also am an open book; I share everything and don’t hold anything back.”

Austin was hooked. Today, having done multi-millions in profit at the young age of 27, Austin has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. “I always wanted to give back to my family and help the people that helped me get to the position I am in today,” he says. To that end, Austin started his own real estate education company, Elevate, where he teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to grow their real estate business

Looking to the future, Austin plans to continue growing this side of his business, building his personal brand in the process. He explains, “I have online course sales that are starting to explode, as well as masterminds throughout the country and the world.”

As for his other goals, “I want to grow the rental portfolio to over 200 units. Also, I’m working on finding someone to partner with on the data side of things. There is an insane amount of money in the data side of the world, so I’m looking to find someone who knows that business very well.”

