A 39-year-old housewife, Maryam Balarabe, who allegedly beat up a five-year-old who was in her care with a USB cable, on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.

The police charged Balarabe, who resides in Guga Road Barnawa, Kaduna State with child abuse and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that some neighbours who pleaded anonymous reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters Barnawa on Oct. 22.

Baba alleged that the defendant, who was a guardian to the five -year-old girl, beat up the minor, using a USB cable and inflicted injuries on her.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to using a USB cable to beat up the ward and also confessed that she pushed her to the ground.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant , however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Aisha Danja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Danja adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for hearing.(NAN)

