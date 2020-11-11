Horse meat seller murdered in Nsukka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

A middle-aged horse meat seller at Ogurute in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has allegedly been murdered on Saturday afternoon along T-junction Link road, opposite University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The meat seller who traded on horse meat at Ogurute whose identity was not ascertained as at the time of this report was said to have driven himself to a nearby hill at an uncompleted building of Obu Nsukka complex where his lifeless body was discovered with CG motorcycle close and a huge amount of money at his side.

Onlookers gathered in groups discussing what might have happened to the popular horse meat seller who shuttled Orba market in Udenu local government area to buy horse meat which he sold at Ogurute market on daily basis.

A welder at the junction of the incident who would not want his name in print said he saw the man drive to the hill Saturday afternoon but didn’t know his mission as okada ridders normally go to bush at the hill for toilet purposes.

Mouths were wagging as people surrounded the corpse discussing what could have happened as the horse meat seller was seen in the early hours of Saturday.

When South East Voice got to the scene, the huge horse meat seller had serious wound on left leg tied with blood soaked cloth without any other wound on his body. People were seen making phone calls to his relations as at the time of this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

