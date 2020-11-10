Honda Automobile Western Africa, The Providence by Mantis Hotel launches HONDA Pilot

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the new partnership between Honda Automobile West Africa, The Providence by Mantis, and Enyo Retail & Supply to drive consumer satisfaction; the three parties unanimously agreed that they are on the pathway to offering the best to their customers.

Automobile giant, Honda Automobile WA noted that The Honda Pilot which was launched at The Providence by Mantis in Lagos, which cost N27Million against the initial cost of N30 million, alongside other exciting benefits, was aimed at aiding affordability amidst the pandemic.

“Once a Honda Pilot is bought, our customer gets a gift from Honda, which is a voucher for 2 years of free car servicing, which can be used to service your car anywhere in Nigeria, Velox card for Enyo filling station in addition to the luxury life provided by The Providence Hotel by Mantis” Remi Adams, Manager, Sales Marketing & Logistics said.

He further explained: “Pilot is the highest of our products in terms of ranking and we are offering free vehicle service, such that you can get your Honda Pilot serviced at no cost at any of our designated points in the country.”

On his part, Acting GM, Providence Hotel by Mantis, Banji Oyeleye who gave an insight into the core value of The Mantis said: “We intend to ensure that this goal, M-Man; A-and; N-Nature; T-Together; I-is and S-sustainable, are met at all times”.

“We have been in partnership with Honda since 1994, which has grown and now has 9 companies nationwide. We aim at making sure that Nigeria has the best cars to drive” Mr. Deepark, Sales Director, Honda Place said.

Also speaking, Territory Lead for South West, Enyo Supply & Retail, Tolu Ashiru said, “Enyo Velox is a wallet-based payment solution accessible to corporates and individuals through a dedicated card, all purchase made with the card can be tracked with real time update”.

Ashiru added that anybody buying the Honda Pilot will get to have a preloaded Velox card which can be used to buy fuel in any of their 90 filling stations spread across 15 states of the country.

Adams added that it’s more than the purchase for Honda, saying, “For us you don’t just buy a car, you become a family”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

