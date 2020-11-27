Hon Zannah distributes relief items to 800 IDPs in his constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 800 victims of Boko Haram and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Shettimari, limanti, Monoram, fashar, Cingwa, among other communities of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State have on Friday benefited from the relief Materials provided by Member House of Representative of Gubio, Magumeri and Kaga federal constituency, Hon Usman Zannah of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that most of these communities have suffered series of attacks by insurgents living several persons dead and injured, with unspecified numbers displaced, while more than 800 of the victims are now taking refuge at relatively safer areas including Host Communities of Chabbal in konduga Local Government Area of the State.

The Lawmaker who had earlier on Thursday distributed vehicles to some party loyalists and cash to Councillorship Candidates to support them in Tomorrow’s (Saturday) Local Government elections, was accompanied to interface with the IDPs by the APC Chairman of Magumeri, Alh Kaka Mohammed and Elder Statesman, Barr. Goni Kundube as well as the Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ishaya Chinoko among other stakeholders.

While Presenting the items to the victims, the Vice Chairman House Committee on Basic Education, Hon Zannah who initiated the gesture from NEMA said: “this is to alleviate the immediate suffering of my people and that I will do all that is possible to stand for the welfare of my people in bringing all dividends of democracy in the cause of my legislative duties”.

He maintained that the distribution was part of his initiative support intervention to complement the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Borno State Governor, Prof. Engr Babagana Umara Zulum who are working tirelessly in supporting his constituency.

” Quite a number of my people have been ravaged by Boko haram terrorists, which have resulted in making their living conditions very difficult, especially in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“As their Representative at the National Assembly, i will strive to ensure that relief Materials reach them at their doorsteps.

” This gesture is the First Phase, while the second phase will soon be Flagged- off in Gubio Local Government as many people of this constituency had also suffered series of attacks and destruction of properties by insurgents”. He said.

The Lawmaker commended NEMA officials, especially the Zonal Coordinator who supported with relief Materials and as well find time to attend/witness the distribution exercise, which according to him, went on in an orderly manner.

ALSO READ: FG directs University of Ibadan Senate to select acting Vice Chancellor Monday

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Mr Chinoko assured that the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders towards the efficient and effective distribution of relief items to cushion the economic hardship through useful preparedness, mitigation and response in managing situation of Boko haram victims in Borno and the country at large.

The Special Adviser to Gov Babagana Umara Zulum, Hon. Bukar Bussami Ardoram, in his remarks on behalf of the victims, thanked the Lawmaker and NEMA for timely support to each of the displaced households and other IDPs living in the host community.

Items distributed include assorted bags of rice, maize, beans, vegetable oil and packets of condiments.

Others include; kitchen utensils such as plates, cups, cooking pots, spoon as well as blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets, mats among other relief items.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: