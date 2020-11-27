Kindly Share This Story:

Interestingly, the Imo State born politician, Hon Dr EMEKA IKEDI just a year ago welcomed a baby boy, very exact image of himself, at an exact date and month he was born.

Today, November 26, 2020, it is not only a mere coincidence but real as he welcomes yet another baby (girl) on the same day and month.

The amiable politician know by his people as Agujiegbe Mbaike” was born 30 years ago and has been swaying I God’s grace, having his children born same day with him.

“What a wonderful Work of God, says one of his friends celebrating with him.

Consequently, it has been nothing short of eulogises and graceful wishes from well wishers who deemed it fit to celebrate with him on the basis of his positive impact to humanity and the society at large.

“God sees and recognizes the heart of the just and good and that’s why he opens his showers of blessing’s towards them beyond human imagination” remarks one of his fan.

Birthday blessings were being dropped on his birthday, while the much expected delivery of his daughter happened.

“The nicest things comes in the most unexpected way, sometimes in small packages, wrapped in joy filled with goodness and sent in joy,” says another well wisher.

