Hon Ebikeseiye launches Foundation, focuses on senior citizens, indigents

Calls on govt to meet demands of #EndSARS protesters, not vitimisation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Councilor representing Ward 13 in Sagbama Local Government Area, Hon Paul Ebikeseiye, Thursday, disclosed of launching a humanitarian service Foundation called ‘Hon Paul Ebikeseiye Foundation’, whose focus is on senior citizens and indigents.

Ebikeseiye who also is the Deputy of the House made this known to Vanguard while speaking about the welfare of senior citizens and less privileged, which they deserve from elected and appointed public officers, which he said spurred him to launch the Foundation in August 2020 so he could address the needs of this vulnerable group of people in his Ward.

According to him, the Foundation is basically do create a sense of belonging where senior citizens will feel the impact of governance as far as their welfare and well-being are concerned, especially those in the four communities that made up Sagbama Ward 13, which are Tungbo, Tungbabiri, Adagbabiri, and Anibeze.

He said: “Well, as the motto of the foundation implies “We all Need Each other To Survive” What inspired me is to just reach out to people in my little capacity by a way of giving back to society via this foundation.

“For the now, this is the set of persons the foundation is able to reach out to for the now, the oldest persons in our communities don’t feel government presence due to their age in the society, so I thought it wise to engage them in my little way, so they will also feel important despite their age which is a natural phenomenon.

“Our benefiting old persons are two from the communities who the oldest man and woman, and the communities are four communities; Tungbo, Tungbabiri, Adagbabiri, and Anibeze.”

On other activities the Foundation carries out, he said, “None for now due to financial constraints. Howbeit, the Foundation is intending to set up a volunteer teachers’ scheme.

“We will deploy the volunteer teachers after building their capacity to go round our primary and secondary schools within the LGA as a way of supporting our educational system.

“We will also carry out payment of school fees for the best students, and we will buy, exercise notebooks, textbooks, math sets, and others for schools and students.

“This is an initiative that we are coming up with in order to help complete teachers’ effort in the schools. We are going to soon recruit those with teaching skills from the College of Education and those who are corps members or graduates who are waiting for employment.

“We are putting in place mechanism for the sustenance of this scheme and plan to partner with other like-minded organization to ensure smooth take-off of the scheme.

“The essence of this initiative is because we place a high value on human capital development, and also we want to give our pupils and students the best of education before they get to tertiary institutions. So, soon we will unveil this laudable scheme.”

According to him, the Foundation looks forward to partner with other Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, for far-reaching activities even beyond Bayelsa State and a greater impact on the lies of the people, which he also called for meaningful support.

However, he called on well-meaning Bayelsans and organizations to do more in rendering humanitarian services to people in the area as there are many people yearning for assistance and longing to come out of poverty.

“Well, humanitarianism is an inborn character, and every leader is trying in he or her own capacity, some may not like to bring it to the public domain but howbeit, there is need for we to improve on our services to humanity because the better society we are agitating for starts from you and I”, he stated.

Speaking on the effort of the Local Government Council to transform the lives of young people, according to him (Ebikeseiye) he said, “As the Chairman House Committee on Youth Development, my Council (Sagbama LGA) manned by Hon. Alale Embelakpo as Executive Chairman, has engaged youths by providing free JAMB forms for over 300 youths including NECO- GCE forms, provision of ‘Skill Acquisitions Starter-pack’ including the supply of sewing machine, generator sets, and others.

“He is also building two giant edifices for at Agbere and Toru-Orua Communities for skill acquisition, and when completed it will accommodate so many youths in the LGA in terms of job creation through vocational training.”

On the twists and turns on #EndSARS protest recently, he advised the government not to go the route it is currently on in order to avoid another round of protest that could run the country into serious problems.

“Yes, I totally support it. Just that some are trying to misinterpret the whole protest for selfish political reasons.

“The pandemonium we saw at the Lekki Tollgate and other parts of Nigeria as a result of the protest wasn’t the initial purpose of the protest. The clamping down of it by the government of the day is a result of its hijacking by some unknown anti-Nigerians as a result of political self-centeredness.

“I envisage another round of #EndSARS protest and it will be massive this time if the government fails to attend to the cry of the masses.

“We shouldn’t see the protest from the angle of #EndSARS only as of the highlighted word but other demands by the protesters which include #EndPoliceBrutality, Increment of Police Salary, #EndBadGovernance, and others.

“Also the Niger Delta has been marginalised and oppressed with injustice by the Federal Government, hence the people are requesting for resource control via true fiscal federalism. If Zamfara is allowed to sell their Gold, then we Niger Deltans should also be allowed to sell our oil to pay voluntarily tax to the centre”, he added.

However, he advised the government to listen to the masses’ cry, tackle the rising and unbearable inflation rate, provision of power, embarks on road projects, massively create employment and arrest those who sell civil servant jobs to the tune of N2 million in agencies termed to be lucrative, electoral reforms, respect for human rights, obey the rule of law, allow Nigerians to express themselves under fundamental human rights given to them by the constitution, and others.

