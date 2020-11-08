HND CEO, Owomabo signs new music sensation, O2 Father

Kindly Share This Story:

HND CEO, Owomabo recently signed new artiste, O2 Father to his label. His label has on boarded several artistes and served as a platform through which they attained prominence in the industry.

Owomabo, who is a Music Executive with many years of industry experience, has an eye for spotting new talents. He has since set in motion the production of quality songs by his new signee, O2 Father.

READ ALSO:

O2 Father’s debut EP titled ”Mercy” will be available on all platforms on the 12th of November 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: