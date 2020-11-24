Hisbah arrest constabulary for alleged sexual exploitation in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A constabulary, Basiru has been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Shariah police popularly known as Hisbah in Rumawa area, Ungogo Local government area for alleged sexual exploitation.

It was also gathered that Basiru’s accomplice, one Jamilu has fled as he is now at large.

An official of the Hisbah who spoke under condition of anonymity said Basiru and Jamilu occupied an apartment in Rumawa area of the state where they carry out their ungodly activities.

He said community members in Rumawa raised alarm about the activities of Basiru and his accomplice leading to his (Basiru’s) arrest and a teenage female victim (name withheld), whose relative were earlier searching for her whereabouts.

A guardian of the victim, Usman Ahmad said his daughter suddenly went missing and was later found in the custody of the constabulary.

“They (Basiru and Jamilu) built the house in Rumawa area and use it for sexual exploitation of underage girls and other victims.

“My daughter always go missing and spent days before she returned back home. This time around she went missing for two days and was later found in the apartment of the constabulary.

“Basiru was arrested and the other, Jamilu who is the owner of the house and now at large,” Ahmad however said.

Meanwhile, it was however gathered that the matter has been transferred to the police station in the neighborhood for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

