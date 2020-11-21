Helen Meju set to release new single ‘OMEMMA’

Kindly Share This Story:

More Nigerians are making waves in different careers of their God-given talents in outside the shores of the country.

This development we have seen cut across different sectors – sports, entertainment, healthcare, education, commerce and industry etc. However, this talent developments has not only impacted on the host countries but also benefited and improved the lifestyle, social and economic well-being of those Nigerians both home and abroad.

One of such Nigerians is Anambra State born Helen Meju, who left Nigeria for the United States of America to join her parents and in search of greener pasture.

She is a good oriented entrepreneur, now a Nigerian American gospel artiste, singer/songwriter.

On this media chat, she revealed how her songs are waxing strong in America. “I was born into the family of Iwenofu in Umuota Village, Obosi, Anambra state. I attended Awori Ajeromi grammar school, Agboju, Lagos state. I spent my early part of life in Lagos before moving to the United States to join my family. When I joined my parents, I furthered my education at Ohio State University, Ohio USA.

Meju, a wife and mother of two kids, said, “she started her musical career at the earlier stage of her life but never given it serious attention until recently.

Meju, a sensational gospel music artist, is a good dancer who loves to dance for God. She said, officially she started singing in 2017 and she sees the likes of Onyeka Onwenu as her role model. She revealed also that she is a registered professional nurse in the US, a business magnate, realtor and investor. These are talents she took time to nurture that is paying off today.

She said, her first hit track was “Ekele” which is still making waves; saying that the track was to encourage people going through pains or difficulties of life to trust God. Other EP tracks include, “Praise Time” BabaNkem, Papa, Ihe Chim na emerem and her Ep which consists of New Born, Halle, Wave your hands, My praise, Praise you,and several videos etc.

Meju is set to release another groovy afrobeat gospel single titled ‘OMEMMA’ on November 28, 2020, as her songs are available on her Instagram handle, youtube and popular online stores across the globe. Her IG is @helenmejuofficial.

Vanguard News Nigeria

