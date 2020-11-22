Heat wave: Enugu sachet water hawkers make brisk business

Kindly Share This Story:

Sachet water hawkers in Enugu metropolis are presently making brisk business, with rising demand for the commodity, due to hot weather.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that most of the hawkers have raised their daily purchases to meet the increasing demands.

Some of the hawkers, who spoke with NAN on Saturday in Enugu, confirmed that there were boosts in their daily sales and income from the business.

Miss Rose Onyia, a dealer in sachet water, told NAN that the hot weather had been attracting many customers to her, thereby increasing her daily sales.

“Before I hardly finished three bags of water in a day but now, I sell between 12 bags and 15 bags daily, especially if it is cold,’’ she said.

Mrs Janet Onuorah, a sachet water hawker, said that the hot weather had provided her an opportunity to make some money to assist her husband.

“In order to support my husband in taking care of our children, I started the sachet water business.

“I sell between seven and 10 bags of sachet water before 5 pm on daily basis. With this, I buy some foodstuffs for my family,” Onyia said.

Another hawker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that a bag of sachet water now sold for between N130 and N150, depending on where it was bought.

“Sometimes, we buy N100 per bag from some distributors, while others sell at N90 per bag,” she said.

