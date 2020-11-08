Hard work pays – Zanzee Spa beauty style CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Bolatito Salami, the CEO of Zanzee Spa Beauty Style has reiterated that indeed, hard work pays. The Fashion and lifestyle enthusiast who has been toiling day and night to produce new Zanzee Styles for the Yuletide gives a hint of what her team has been up to.

“We’ve been very busy with the new designs both male & female ahead of the fast approaching Christmas season. So my handsome Kings and pretty Queens it’s about time we show the world we didn’t come to play!!!! We came to rule and rule we shall! I also want to use this medium to appreciate royal fans of Zanzee Spa Beauty Style.

“I want to say a big thank you to you all for your love so sweet! I do not take your love and patronage for granted. I know you’ve lots of choices but you choose me. Ese gan modupe o! Mio ni jo ra mi loju o (That means I’ll never be full of myself!) ” she said.

For the successful Entrepreneur, her passion for beauty and lifestyle made her venture into different businesses.

Although not a Roller Coaster, Mrs Salami has paid her dues and enjoying the fruits of her labour.

She says, “It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy with how far we have come. I am not contented with the journey so far, so I am not relenting. “

“I still want to make more money and build a house, that’s part of my aspirations. I was able to conquer my early days challenges with perseverance and determination.”

“I made sure I put in enough hard work without excuses. That’s why I would always tell the young ones who want to become self-made entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams. They should work like slaves, surely tomorrow they will be crowned with success. I don’t believe that Nigerian youths are lazy. With the right tools, right orientation, the sky becomes their stepping stones.”

Also giving clues of her major challenges running multiple businesses despite the poor economic state of the country, Zanzee Spa Beauty Style boss maintained that Nigeria’s fluctuating economy and copyright infringements have always been part of the issues she fought hard to overcome.

“Copyright has been my major challenge since inception. Then I also face economic challenges especially exchange rate. In addition, our kind of business also tackles unhealthy competition,” she stated

Vanguard

