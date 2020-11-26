Gunmen kill two, kidnap one in Akwa Ibom Community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Rival Cult groups identified as Debam and Iceland confraternities have renewed their supremacy tussle in Inen Community in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state, allegedly killing two persons even as a female teacher was reportedly kidnapped in the crisis-scarred community.

Our Correspondent gathered that the two victims were killed in Mbiaso village on Wednesday by rival cult groups fighting for the soul of the agrarian community in the last six months.

Sources said the suspected cultists invaded Mbiaso Village in the night to kill rival cult members who have killed other cultists in the area, sending the villagers scampering for safety in the neighbouring communities.

An eye witness who identified himself Iso said, “By 2:30 am last night, there was confusion as cultists surrounded the whole village in search of rivals. They caught these boys in their compound and took them to a nearby bush where they were killed.

“One of them was beheaded while the other got several matchets blows on the head as he screamed and bled till he died.”

Vanguard further gathered that the suspected cultists went beserk and kidnapped a female teacher Etimbuk Adiaka at Inen Okuruk , a neighbouring Village in the community, and robbed other victims in the compound.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said when the teacher was abducted, neighbours who refused to run pleaded with the “boys” to leave her but they insisted the victim must be whisked away. After we have surrendered all our phones to the hoodlums, we begged them to spare Etimbuk but they refused. Since then, they could not mention their ransom.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Mcdon, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the death of two suspected rival cult members in Mbiaso village, maintained that the command was not aware of the abduction of the female school teacher in the area.

He said, “The Command is aware of the killing of two rival cult members in Mbiaso village. Operations code names as “Crocodile Dance” were ongoing in the area. ”

“Special Technical Operation is on the ground in the area to raid the community from cultists and return peace to the area.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest all perpetrators of violence there Very soon, peace would return to the area.”

