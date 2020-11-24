Gunmen kidnap secondary school teacher in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Abraka

A female teacher teaching at Erho Secondary School, Abraka in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, was on Monday evening abducted by a gang of armed gunmen.

The victim simply identified as Mrs Ojoboh, is the wife of a lecturer with the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Dr Sunny Ojoboh.

Though details on how she was abducted were still sketchy, some sources disclosed that she was waylaid and abducted close to her shop located along Old Eku-Abraka road close to FSP junction in the university town.

According to an eye witness at the scene of the incident, the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air before whisking away the victim in their car and also went away with her Lexus Jeep.

The source who spoke on condition anonymity, hinted further that the hoodlums zoomed off towards Eku with their victim.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident but failed to give details on how the incident happened.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: