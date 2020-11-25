Gunmen abduct bride-to-be four weeks to her wedding in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Barely less than a month to her wedding ceremony, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, Saratu Sabo Wada, was kidnapped.

Saratu, a daughter of Sabo Wada Ringim, former clerk Jigawa state house of assembly and currently council secretary of Ringim local government lives in Gida-Dubu Quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The kidnapped victim, Saratu, according to a family source was abducted on Monday morning at the front of her father’s residence at Gida Dubu quarters in Dutse metropolitan.

The family source said: “Saratu went out after receiving a phone call and since then she was nowhere to be found and all her phones are switched off”.

The source further disclosed that the victim was abducted a month to her wedding and nobody has so far contacted the family for any ransom.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident, said the police are investigating the case.

