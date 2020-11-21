Guinness Nigeria unveils Prince Enwerem of BBN 2020 as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

On Thursday, the 19th Of November, Guinness unveiled Nelson Enwerem of BBN 2020 fame (aka ‘Prince’) as their first ever Nigerian Brand Ambassador.

Landing the announcement with a bold, intense, audacious and engaging short film that speaks to the character of the brand and the new ambassador, Guinness announced Prince as its ‘Nwakaibeya’.

The short film, titled Nwakaibeya, showcases the rich and colourful heritage and character of the East, and takes Prince, like Guinness, to the heart of this pride of place, a place where both he and Guinness are held in the highest esteem.

Entrepreneur, interior designer, fashion professional and model, the 24-year-old scion of Umuebie, Ugirinna Isiala Mbano, embodies the bold, distinct and magical character of Guinness.

Son of HRH Eze Leo Mike Enwerem, Ebi 1, Prince won the Mr Nigeria Contest 2018 and was hailed as one of Nigeria’s best talents at Mister World 2019.

With a fan base and popular appeal that stretches from coast to coast, Prince emerged as possibly the brightest export and certainly the hottest celebrity demand of recently concluded BBN Lockdown Season 2020.

Speaking to the nature of the association, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, explained: “We are beyond excited to unveil Prince as our first ever sign-on as Guinness brand ambassador. Prince’s self-belief, passion and his unapologetic connect to his rich and powerful heritage embodies the character of Guinness.

“Prince expresses himself with confidence, lives his truth with boldness and inspires the next generation of leaders for his intellect, clarity and audacity.

READ ALSO:

“This association for us is as perfect an embodiment of the Guinness character as it gets.”

In response, Prince observed that, “I am uncharacteristically humbled. And that’s saying something. Truth is, I have always demanded more of myself. I never settle. I set a high bar with everything I do and work hard to attain my ambitions. I have no apologies for this.

Still, this matter of brand ambassador for one of the world’s most iconic brands, a beer of distinct appeal and pleasure, a beer that speaks audacity and exceptionalism, this is a big one for me.

I am intimidated but I am ready. I am daunted, but I am ready. It is a challenge that I fully intend to deliver bigly. I am after all Nwakaibeya of Umuebie, Ugirinna Isiala Mbano.

“I look forward to sharing my magical heritage, my extraordinary story, and my life’s walks with a new generation of Guinness lovers.”

As brand ambassador of Guinness Nigeria, Prince will bring to life the pride, enterprise and undeniable magic of the East.

Stay in the loop by following @GuinnessNGR on social media and by clicking the hashtags #Nwakaibeya #GuinnessNG.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoy Guinness Responsibly. 18+

Vanguard News Nugeria

Kindly Share This Story: