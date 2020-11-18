Group identifies disunity as bane of Yoruba entity

Kindly Share This Story:

…as new Yoruba forum launched in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

AGE-LONG disunity among the Yoruba group has been identified as the major problem confronting the existence of the Yoruba entity, among other things.

The chief convener and Secretary-General of Yoruba World Assembly, Mr. Victor Taiwo, made the disclosure, during the maiden press conference announcing the birth of the group, held at NUJ Press Center, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

He disclosed that the disunity has made it hard for the Yoruba race to speak with one voice to fight for the same course.

Mr. Taiwo, noted that the failure of several groups to speak with one voice led to the birth of a new conglomerate of self-determination canopy for the Yoruba race named: “Yoruba World Assembly.”

According to him, the birth of the new group was a reaction to the failure of a previous attempt at the emancipation and security of Yorubaland

He pointed out that the purpose of floating the group was to bring all Yoruba groups to the project of the Yoruba nation, to ensure the unity of Yoruba worldwide, to enhance peace and security in Yoruba land, and to resist any attempt of domination or assault from any imposing ethnic group in the country among others.

His words: “Looking at the state of helplessness Yoruba has found themselves now, there are disunity and lack of coordination mong various organizations and the leaders.

“Nigeria is witnessing a lot of challenges security of lives and properties, so, there is a need for the convergence of all progressive and good-intentioned groups for the united and central coordination under a credible leadership.”

He noted that the board of trustees of the group is made up of leaders drawn from each of the 17 sub-ethnic groups in Yorubaland.

Taiwo, while speaking further, added that the governing council of the group include the Chairman, Elder Taye Ayorinde; Secretary-General, Mr. Victor Taiwo; Director of Media and Publicity and Public Relations, Mr. Kemi Olaitan and Director, Finance, Treasury and Accounting, Mr. Bolarinwa Babayomi.

He, however, said that the Governing Council of the group would be inaugurated within five days and any group willing to join must belong to an organization.

Earlier in his remark, the interim Chairman of the group, Elder Taye Ayorinde, stated that Yoruba is one of the bravest and most intelligent people in the world but lack coordination.

Ayorinde, who doubles as Baale of Ekotedo in Ibadan, added that Yoruba sons and daughters in-home and in the Diaspora are looking for someone to liberate them.

He said: “Yoruba is not built around any association, and we are no more be under anybody, we don’t want to be part of the retrogressive government, what concerns us is the need for Yoruba development, progress, and uplift.”

