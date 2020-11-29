Breaking News
Translate

Group announces rally in support of President Buhari, Nigeria’s unity

On 12:08 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The National Rebirth Movement (NRM) has announced a mega rally to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar, on Monday, said the rally is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to Abubakar, the march is to set the records straight and garner support for the laudable efforts of President Buhari in addressing the myriads of challenges facing the country.

The group added that it also intends to send a strong message to those against the interest of the nation to have a rethink and retrace their steps in the overall interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The National Rebirth Movement, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to come out in their numbers to join the exercise.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!