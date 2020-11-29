Group announces rally in support of President Buhari, Nigeria’s unity

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Rebirth Movement (NRM) has announced a mega rally to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar, on Monday, said the rally is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to Abubakar, the march is to set the records straight and garner support for the laudable efforts of President Buhari in addressing the myriads of challenges facing the country.

The group added that it also intends to send a strong message to those against the interest of the nation to have a rethink and retrace their steps in the overall interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The National Rebirth Movement, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to come out in their numbers to join the exercise.

Kindly Share This Story: