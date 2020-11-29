Group alleges Zabarmari killings has political undertone

Kindly Share This Story:

The North East Patriots Forum (NEPF) says there is a political undertone in the killing of farmers at Zarbamari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Contrary to reports, the group said the dastardly act may not have been committed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Secretary-General, Alhaji Isah Bulama, said some elements on sensing resorted to unorthodox means to scuttle the local government polls.

While condemning the barbaric act, the North-East forum called on relevant security authorities to swiftly unravel those behind it.

It, however, handed a 14-day ultimatum to security operatives to arrest the killers and bring them to justice.

