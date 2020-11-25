Greensprings’ teacher becomes Cambridge teacher trainer for sub-saharan Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

As a result of his strong academic qualifications and positive impacts on his students, Femi Oyinloye, an English teacher at Greensprings School, has been invited to the highly coveted Cambridge Teacher Trainer (CTT) certification training. He will join three other Nigerians who will be certified to become lead trainers for teacher training workshops across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Expressing his feelings, he stated that he is honoured to have been invited, saying it is a recognition of the strides in his career. The joyful Mr. Oyinloye also thanked the management of Greensprings School for allowing him to lead the English department, which has produced students who won IGCSE’s Top in Country in English and Literature-in-English. According to him, leading the department has prepared him for the tasks ahead as he joins the Cambridge Teacher Trainer for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on how he got the invitation; he said, “I was nominated for the CTT certification training because I am a Cambridge First Language English examiner. In addition to that, I have attended training on Professional Development Qualifications with Cambridge in First Language English and Literature-in-English. I have also completed the CIE Teaching and Learning Certificate course, and aside from my credentials, I had to submit a mock training video on differentiated learning in order to be eligible.”

Dr. Wilson, the Deputy Director of Education of the school, expressed his joy saying, “we are super proud of Mr. Femi Oyinloye. Great learning institutions have teachers and staff who are known locally, regionally, nationally, and globally. When our teachers shine, Greensprings School shines. We believe that Mr. Oyinloye’s scholarly work after the certification will be a blessing to lots of teachers in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The Cambridge Teacher Trainer certification training started in November. After completing the training in 2021, invited attendees will become Cambridge-certified freelancers who will lead workshops on teacher-identified topics – including formative assessment, differentiated instruction, digital technologies, learner-centered approach, and inclusive education.

