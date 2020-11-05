Green Pasture Estate Phase 1 to be ready in 12 months – DUTUM Group

Kindly Share This Story:

Twenty five years after its conception, the ground breaking of Green Pasture Estate was on yesterday performed amidst pomp, pageantry and hope for the low income earners.

The Estate, situated at Igbo Iwaju Village, Shimawa, Ogun State, will have 1,000 low cost housing units and all paraphernalias of estate facilities in line with global standard.

Funded by the Federal Government’s Family Home Funds Limited, the first phase of the estate, estimated to be 250 houses, all things being equal, will be ready within the next five months, the consortium handling the Project, Dutum Company Limited and DFD Smartech Limited, declared.

In his remarks at the Ground Breaking, the Managing Director of Dutum Group, Mr. Temitope Runsewe said that the project was conceptualized in November 1995, and the ground breaking is taking place in November 2020, same month, is an indication that the project is divine.

“We at Dutum Group are very happy that this is happening. The project was conceptualized in the month of November 25 years ago, today, we are formally starting the construction. May the name of God be praised.

“Let me say very expressly that we appreciate God that this event is happening today but our greatest joy would be exhibited when we are handing over keys of the first phase of this project which is about 250 houses to the owners.

“With the help of God, and the anointing of God on this land, we will not fail. We will make the nation of Nigeria and Nigerians proud. By the grace of God, we shall deliver the first phase within 12 months”, Runsewe, said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Family Homes Funds, Mr. Femi Adewole said the aim of the organisation is to banish homelessness among low income-earning Nigerians.

He opined that the organisation has spent over #100billion on construction of low cost housing units for the Central Government of Nigeria, stating that this is the first time the company will execute a project in collaboration with private sectors.

Dignitaries at the event included the wife of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Mrs Folu Adeboye, Chairman of DUTUM Group, Engr. Olakunle Runsewe, a Director at DFD, Mr., Emeka Ezeani, National Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Joseph Obayomi, Traditional Rulers, amongst others.

