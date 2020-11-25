Grammy Awards: Okowa’s Aide, Ossai hails Burna boy

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has felicitated with Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on his nomination for Grammy awards in two consecutive years.

Ossai in a Congratulatory message described Burna boy nomination as a reward for good music in Nigeria.

“I am a fan of good music and listening to burna boy songs over the years, I can rightly say he is a musician with lyrical creativity.

“As a Nigerian, his nomination at the Grammy gives me joy .

“Burna boy is my brother from the south south but I am not praising him because he is from the south south, I am Celebrating him for giving us good songs .

“His last album “Twice as Tall,” is full of inspiration and not senseless.

“The album talks about reality and Positivity of life .I Celebrate him for making us proud with good music.

“It is my prayer that God will help him in bringing the Grammy award home “

Recall that the ‘Wonderful’ crooner Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music category of the 62nd Grammys with his African Giant album, which he lost to Angelique Kidjo, Beninese singer and songwriter, who had won the Grammys four times.

According to the list released by Grammy Awards organisers, Burna Boy’s new album is presently nominated in the Best Global Music category alongside albums FU CHRONICLES by Antibalas, AGORA by Bebel Gilberto, LOVE LETTERS by Anoushka Shankar and AMADJAR by Tinariwen.

