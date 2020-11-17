Kindly Share This Story:

Superstar singer, Seun Kuti, the son of legendary Fela, has said the government threatened to shut African Shrine if he goes ahead with the launch of his “political resistance” which he called The Movement of the People.

In a post on his Instagram page (bigbirdkuti) duplicated on his Twitter handle (@RealSeunKuti) Seun revealed that “the government” made the threat in a call to his elder sister.

Seun also posted a letter from the Divisional Police Officer, The Nigeria Police, Alausa Division, Ikeja Lagos, and addressed to THE MANAGER, The African Shrine, No. 1, NERDC Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

READ ALSO:

In the letter dated November 16, 2020, entitled “RE: Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People tagged #EndSARS Movement: Lessons and Task,” the Police said the meeting Seun was planning “is not welcome at this perilous time.”

The letter read in part: “Your are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tag (sic) a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police Force.”

Seun’s reaction

Reacting to the development, Seun wrote: “So yesterday (Sunday, November 15) the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr (Tuesday, November 17) and also sent a letter to back it up.

“I respect my families’ decision not to hold the event as is, but I will still go ahead with all the other organisations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow (Tuesday) and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“This is a meeting, just a meeting of organisations, and they are basically banning the right of association.

“Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act?

“The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat, but you can’t stop the will of the people.”

The organisations expected at the launch include Nigeria Resistance Movement (NRM), Socialist Vanguard Tendency(SVT), Movement for Socialist Alternative(MSA), Joint Action Front (JAF) among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seun Kuti (@bigbirdkuti)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: