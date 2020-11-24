Governor AbdulRazaq tasks Kwara monarchs on peace and development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has described traditional institutions as great enablers of cohesion, peace, socioeconomic and political development in the society, urging the monarchs in the state to work with everyone under their domains and outside to promote peace and development.

Presenting staffs of office to the new Olupako of Share Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the new Olusin of Ijara-Isin Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius, AbdulRazaq also urged traditional institutions to join government’s campaigns to mobilise the citizenry for peace, unity, and development of not just Kwara but of the country.

The Governor said his administration is committed to its pledge to honour and support traditional institutions at all times, adding that the government’s relationship with the institution is guided by fairness and respect.

“As an administration, we followed the rules and respected the traditions and culture of the affected communities in the emergence of the new monarchs without undue interference. To the glory of God, their royal highnesses are the popular choices of their people. I therefore congratulate them, their families, the kingmakers, critical stakeholders, and the people of their communities,” he said, referring to the process that threw up the new monarchs.

“No one is crowned except it is ordained by Almighty Allah. Your Royal Highnesses should therefore be grateful to Allah for honouring you with the thrones of your forebears. I urge you to extend olive branches to all quarters.”

“I also appeal to all relevant stakeholders to work with the new monarchs,” he added.

The commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development, Architect Aliyu Saifuddeen, for his part, urged the monarchs to use their positions to promote peace, tranquility and progress among their subjects.

“There is no doubt that royal fathers are well respected and highly revered. They are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation. They are the custodians of tradition and culture for people and they are always available to assist their subjects in the resolution of conflicts,” he said.

“I wish to call on the new Obas to always mobilise their subjects for government activities, programmes and projects to ensure overall development of the communities.”

Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, expressed gratitude to the governor and the state traditional council for the appointment and pledged loyalty and support to all government policies

“We acknowledge the effort of your government in maintaining peace and harmony in our dear state. We pledge our loyalty to lend our voice to all your laudable projects going on across the three senatorial districts. All your policies shall be supported with open heart,” he said.

Representatives of the two communities Gabriel Jimoh (Share) and Alh Sule Ibiwoye (Ijara-Isin) acknowledged that the selection processes were transparent and devoid of unresolvable issues, and prayed for peaceful reigns in their domains.

