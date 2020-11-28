Breaking News
Gov Zulum lauds massive turn-out, peaceful conduct of LG poll

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for a hitch-free conduct of Saturday’s local government council poll.

Zulum said this shortly after voting at his Ajari Ward in Mafa, headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“So far, so good, the electoral commission and other stakeholders should be commended for this election.

“The turn out is impressive and the conduct peaceful. This election can be compared with the 2019 election.

“I am satisfied with what I saw on ground,” he said.

Six political parties- African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) fielded candidates for the poll. (NAN)

