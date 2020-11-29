Breaking News
Translate

Gov. Zulum lauds massive turn-out, peaceful conduct of LG poll in Borno

On 5:49 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Borno

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for hitch-free conduct of Saturday’s local government councils poll.

Zulum said this shortly after voting at his Ajari Ward in Mafa, headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
“So far, so good, the electoral commission and other stakeholders should be commended for this election.
“The turn out is impressive and the conduct peaceful. This election can be compared with the 2019 election.
“I am satisfied with what I saw on the ground,” he said.

Also read: Burkina’s Kabore says opposition leader congratulated him on victory

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six political parties- African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) fielded candidates for the poll.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!