Gov Tambuwal congratulates Sukubo, donates vehicle to Nigerian Youth Organisations

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has congratulated the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo over his legal victory and the harmonisation of the leadership of the nation’s apex youth organisation.

Governor Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto while hosting the leadership of the Council from across, alongside leaders of Ethnic Youth groups, as part of programmes marking this years African/National Youth Day, hosted by the Sokoto State government.

The Youth President in his speech lamented the lack of synergy between Nigerian youth and governments across the country, stating this has been responsible for the seeming hostility often witnessed between the citizens and government, on issues which ordinarily are to be resolved through dialogue.

He also unveiled the plan of the organisation for a National Youth Peace Confab, scheduled to take place in Abuja later this month.

Governor Tambuwal commended the leadership of the youth organisations under Sukubo, for its effort in promoting peace and national unity.

Tambuwal further expressed his delight, in the conduct of the youth, as he admonish the youth leaders, to remain responsive, forthright and diligent in their service to the country.

He highlighted his administration’s commitment to youth development and participation in governance, which reflects in the number of young people, currently occupying strategic positions under his administration, as the Governor of Sokoto State.

The Governor used the occasion to present an official vehicle, a 28-seater Toyota Bus, to support the activities of Nigeria youth across the country.

