Gov Emmanuel, Navy lauded for stemming piracy in Akwa Ibom waterways

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and the Nigerian Navy have been commended for curtailing the nefarious activities of sea pirates and ensuring the safety of the people on the waterways.

Fishermen and travellers have had gory experiences in the hands of sea pirates in recent times on the waterways.

But the state government working in conjunction with the Naval authorities have so far stemmed the tide, thereby making the waterways safe for economic activities to thrive.

Chairman of Mbo, a riverside local government area, Asukwo Eyo, expressed delight that the activities of the sea pirates have been reduced drastically and applauded governor Emmanuel and Navy for a well-done job.

He said, “Mbo is a riverside local government area and our people have experienced a series of attacks from the sea pirates. Worried by the ugly sceptre, we wrote to the state government informing His Excellency of the ugly trend and also to Naval authorities to come to our rescue, and thankfully, they swung into action.

“I must commend them and the people of Mbo are happy that the tide has changed and they can go about their normal activities because the level of sea pirate activities have reduced to the lowest ebb. The presence of the Nigerian Navy in Mbo is really a big plus for us.”

Eyo who has been reelected for the second term during last Saturday council polls pledged to focus on human capital development to create wealth for the people and reduce the poverty rate in the area.

“In my second term in office, the focus will be on the empowerment of my people so as to reduce the level of poverty in the local government. We are going to embark on series training of the youth and women in skill acquisition and small-medium enterprises in conjunction with relevant organizations.”

