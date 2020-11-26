Gov Emmanuel enlists support of religious leaders for continuous peace in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

…sets to rejig educational curriculum for skills acquisition

Akwa Ibom State Government has renewed its call on religious leaders and faith-based organisations to partner with the administration in its determination to rid the state of cultism and other forms of criminality in order to make the state an investor’s haven and a safe place for residents.

The state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel made the call during his interaction with the Fathers of Faith who called on him under the aegis of Spiritual Fathers’ Forum, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday 24th November 2020, at Government House, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel who decried the few pockets of cultism among youths particularly in secondary institutions in the state pointed out that cult activities will not be tolerated in an otherwise peaceful state.

“I want to thank you for the support in the war against cultism, let me say that every reported anti-social activities in the state are from the backdrop of cultism. The armed robbers we arrested last weekend, very young boys and100% of them confessed to being cultists”.he explained.

The Governor expressed dismay at some well-placed people who incite the youths against government policies and programmes and advised them to redress their steps.

He advised such personalities to serve as role models to the youths, stressing that his administration will not fold its hands and watch few disgruntled elements disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Governor Emmanuel reiterated his administration’s resolve to revitalize the educational sector to provide skills and prepare youths for meaningful livelihood.

“We want to declare total war on education so we need the support of the Ministers of the gospel because we will rejig the curriculum that we are using now and bring in intermediate education.

” We have refurbished Technical College at Ikot Adaidem which will take on skills in carpentry, plumbing, etc and we are trying to see who we can partner and then we will bring in a new legislation for Nung Ukim to turn it into an intermediate school which will prepare our youths for the proper technologically driven ICT oriented University that we want to run”.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment towards spreading development and laying a formidable economic foundation in the state, assuring that roads under construction will be completed before the end of his tenure.

The Governor. commended the leadership of the Spiritual Fathers’ Forum for uniting the Christian fold and thanked them particularly for prayers offered and intercession to God for peace to reign in the state.

“I really want to thank the fathers of faith for prayers I’ve received, I don’t think any Governor has received such prayers both in and outside Nigeria and by the grace of God we will succeed”, he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman Spiritual Fathers’ Forum, Akwa Ibom State, His Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang, lauded the achievements of the state administration evident in the infrastructural renaissance across the state and thanked the governor for the rejigged of the educational curriculum in the state.

Prelate Mbang informed the Governor that the forum has thrown it weight behind the state administration in it decision to proscribe cultism , saying that the administration’s decision not to allow a cultist to succeed the present administration or occupy a public office is wholely supported by the forum.

He emphasized that the state cannot be plunged back to the dark days when cultism reigned supreme with its attendant insecurity of lives and property in the state.

“The Fathers of Faith are solidly behind the Governor’s decision to proscribe all cult activities in the state and we decree that henceforth no cultists or secret society member must be allowed to hold any elective or appointed position in the state as we do not want to return to the dark and inglorious years where many citizens lost their lives in the state for no just cause” he stated.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of Souvenir to Prelate Sunday Mbang who received it on behalf of the forum.

