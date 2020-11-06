Gov AbdulRazaq affaires BOB's Chairmanship of Kwara APC amidst impeachment plot

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state on Friday reaffirmed that Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) is still the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that this affirmation became necessary in view of the uproar that greeted a stakeholders meeting held in Kwara Hotel Ilorin on Thursday where the governor and other top members of the party were present.

At meeting, held in Kwara Hotel,the state Chairman of the party Hon Bashir Bolarinwa was said to have been impeached in an address that was being read by an Ex officio member of the party,one Hon Adewunmi from Kwara South which was quickly interjected by dissenting voices.

The embarrassed Hon Bashir Bolarinwa was said to have walked up to the governor to express his anger but which the governor replied that he didn’t know anything about.

The uproar that halted the reading of the speech to allegedly impeach the state Chairman soon led to the abrupt end of the meeting as the governor was briskly escorted out of the tensed venue by his security officers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the aggrieved supporters of Hon Bashir Bolarinwa were indeed launching a retaliatory attack when Governor

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq reaffirmed his chairmanship position this morning.

According to the statement issued by governor’s Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye titled, “BOB remains Kwara APC chair: Gov”,the statement reads..

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq hereby reaffirms Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) as the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

“He urges all aggrieved persons to embrace dialogue and key into various efforts by him to rally everyone behind his agenda for a better Kwara State.

“To this extent, the Governor, who is the leader of the party in the state, asserts that BOB remains the chairman of the APC in Kwara State. ”

